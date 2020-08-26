The northern Shanxi province of China mentioned on Wednesday that it is banning the purchase, sale and use of shrimp from Ecuador as a part of the efforts to prevent the control of the coronavirus or COVID-19 epidemic.

The notice from the provincial State Administration for Market Regulation comes after the coronavirus was detected on the inner wall of containers containing imported Ecuadorean shrimp.

Coronavirus Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak is currently spreading like wildfire infecting more than 23.9 million people in more than 170 countries as scientists around the world are currently working at a war-like speed to find a cure for the disease.

The US is the worst affected country due to the virus followed by Brazil and India. The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has claimed the lives of over 819,000 people globally.

(With agency inputs)