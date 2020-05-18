As new clusters of Coronavirus cases have emerged across China in recent weeks, including Wuhan and in the north-eastern provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin, Chinese officials, concerned about a virus resurgence, have quarantined 8,000 people. The officials have introduced new lockdown measures in north-eastern China.

As per the reports, the residents of Jilin, which is the second-largest city in the Jilin Province are restricted to leave the city, as a cluster of the COVID-19 cases reported in the areas as well as in the city of Shulan.

Reports revealed that officials in the capital of the neighboring province of Liaoning, Shenyang said on Saturday anyone who had traveled there from the city of Jilin since April 22 would be quarantined in a hospital for at least three weeks.

The new Coronavirus fear in China

It should be noted that this news came after China's top medical advisor Dr. Zhong Nanshan who has been the public face of the country's fight against novel Coronavirus revealed that the country is still vulnerable to a second wave.

He said, "The majority of ... Chinese at the moment are still susceptible to the Covid-19 infection, because (of) a lack of immunity," adding that "We are facing (a) big challenge, it's not better than the foreign countries I think at the moment."

As the Chinese authorities decided to test all the residents of Wuhan, the current tests are being carried out five weeks after Hubei's city opened up on April 8 ending a 76-day lockdown. Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, was badly affected by the outbreak, accounting for over 50,000 infections and almost 3,800 deaths. As of now, some eight million residents are undergoing the world's largest mass testing for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that Jilin has traced almost 700 contacts of Coronavirus patients for testing and quarantine. The officials in Liaoning Province have also found more than 1,000 contacts and noticed that almost 6,500 people are now at high risk for infection.

On Saturday, China reported new COVID-19 cases and three of them locally transmitted in Jilin Province, while two of them from overseas.

However, the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Sunday that there is no necessity of wearing mask outdoors, while the capital is now preparing for the annual session of the National People's Congress, a major gathering that had been postponed for more than two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.