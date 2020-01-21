Chinese New Year 2020 or Lunar New Year 2020 is just around the corner and it is the Year Of The Rat. There are several popular K-Pop idols, including TWICE member SANA and Red Velvet member Joy, as well as K-Drama stars, like Yeonwoo, Jang Dong Gun and Ku Hye Sun, who were born in the Year Of The Rat.

People born in this zodiac year are believed to be successful in life as they are witty and clever. These people are also known for leading a quiet and peaceful life. Though the element of this year is Metal, many of popular Korean stars, such as Kang Daniel and Kim Jae Hwan, are born in the Fire Year Of The Rat.

Here is a list of K-Pop idols and K-Drama stars born in the Year Of The Rat:

Red Velvet member Joy

The popular K-Pop idol Park Soo Young, who is known by her stage name Joy, was born on September 3, 1996. She was born in the Fire Year Of The Rat. The young Korean celebrity is known for her ability to entertainment the fans by singing, dancing and acting. She is not just popular as a girl-group member, but also as a multi-talented entertainer who has been part of many Korean dramas.

TWICE member Sana

Another popular K-Pop idol who was born in the Fire Year Of The Rat is TWICE member Sana. She was born on December 29, 1996 and her real name is Sana Minatozaki. Over the years, this Japanese singer managed to win the hearts of many Korean music lovers worldwide. She is known to be one of the popular members of the girl group.

Kang Daniel

The young Korean heartthrob and the former member of popular boy band Wanna One was also born in the Fire Year Of The Rat. He was born on December 10, 1996 and he is known to be a popular K-Pop idol. Apart from being a good singer, Kang Daniel is also known to be a good businessman. When he rose into popularity, the young singer established his own entertainment agency and he realised an album under his banner, which topped the list of many music charts, including the Goan Album Chart.

Kim Jae Hwan

The young Korean singer was also a part of the boy band Wanna One, who managed to kick-start his solo career this year. He was born on May 27, 1996 and he is known to be one of the best vocalist in South Korea. Kim Jae Hwan released his first solo album in May last year and it topped the list of two popular Korean music charts.

Ku Hye Sun

The multi-talented South Korean entertainer was born on November 9, 1984 and her zodiac element is Wood. She is popularly recognised for her works in some of the Korean dramas, such as Boys Over Flowers, Angel Eyes and Blood. Apart from proving herself to be a good actress, she also showcased her skills in singing, song writing and directing.

Yeonwoo

The young K-Pop idol is among the popular Korean entertainer who was born in the Fire Year Of The Rat. She was born on August 1, 1996 and she is known to be a good singer and a budding actress. Lee Da Bin, who is popularly known by her stage name Yeonwoo, is a member of the girl group Momoland and she made her acting debut last year.

Blackpink member Jennie

The young Korean rapper was born on January 16, 1996 and she has been climbing the ladder of success ever since her debut as a Blackpink member in 2016. Apart from being known as a girl group member, Jennie is also loved by the K-Pop fans worldwide for her stage performances and modelling skills.

MONSTA X member I.M

Another band member who was born in the Fire Year Of The Rat is MONSTA X member I.M. He was born on January 26, 1996 and he is popularly known to be the lead rapper and a good vocalist of the boy group.

GOT7 member Youngjae

The young K-Pop idol was also born in the Fire Year Of The Rat and he is the main vocalist of the popular K-Pop group. He was born on September 17, 1996 and he has proved his excellence in singing, dancing and song writing.

Chanhyuk from the AKMU duo

The young singer was born on September 12, 1996 and he was known to be a successful Korean singer who has topped the list of many of the music charts last year with the song How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love.

TWICE member Momo

Apart from Sana, TWICE member Momo was also born in the Fire Year of the Rat. Such like her teammate she also managed to win the hearts of Korean music lovers worldwide with her singing ability. The Japanese singer was born on November 16, 1996.

Jang Dong Gun

The popular South Korean actor was born in the Water Year Of The Rat. He is one of the senior Korean entertainers with this zodiac sign. Jang Dong Gun was born on March 7, 1972 and he is among the highest paid actors in Korea.

Kim Chung Ha

The South Korean singer, who is popularly known by her stage name CHUNG HA, was born in the Fire Year Of The Rat. She was born on February 9, 1996 and she is known to be good singer, dancer, choreographer and a song writer.

NCT member Ten

The young Korean heartthrob was born on February 27, 1996. His real name is Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul and his Korean name is Lee Young Heum. Apart from singing and dancing, he has also proved his ability in surfing, Taekwondo and playing basketball.

TWICE member Jeongyeon

The K-Pop idol was born on November 1, 1996 and she is among the Korean celebrities born in the Fire Year Of The Rat. Jeongyeon was listed among the most popular K-pop idols for four consecutive years from 2016 to 2019.

Seventeen member Hoshi

Seventeen member Hoshi, whose real name is Kwon Soonyoung, was born on June 15, 1996. He is not just popular as a boy group member, but he is also loved by the Korean music lovers for his stage performances and choreography.

Super Junior member Yesung

The young Korean heartthrob was born in the Wood Year Of The Rat. His real name is Kim Jong Woon and he is known to be a singer, song writer, radio personality, television host and an actor.

Seventeen member Woozi

Seventeen member Woozi was born in the Fire Year Of The Rat and his real name is Lee Ji Hoon. He is also a multi-talented Korean entertainer who has written several songs for the boy group.

NCT member Doyoung

The young K-Pop ideal was born on February 1, 1996 and his real name is Kim Dong Young. Apart from Pop songs, he can also sing trot songs.

Yoo Jae Suk

He is one of the most popular television show hosts in Korea. He is known to be a humorous person. He was born in the Water Year Of The Rat.

2NE1 member Park Bom

The popular South Korean singer was born in the Wood Year Of The Rat. She is among the K-Pop idols who managed to top the list of Korean music charts with their works.

Park Jin Young

The popular Korean entertainer was born in the Water Year Of The Rat. The producer and founder of the popular Korean entertainment agency, JYP Entertainment, was born on January 13, 1972.

NCT member Kun

The young Korean heartthrob was born on January 1, 1996. His real name is Qian Kun. He is a Chinese singer who managed to win the hearts of many Korean music lovers.

Seventeen member Jun

K-Pop idol Wen Junhui, who is popularly known by his stage name Jun, is also a Chinese singer. He was born on June 10, 1996.

Seventeen member Wonwoo

The young rapper was born in the Fire Year Of The Rat and he is popularly known for his rapping style. He was born on July 17, 1996.

2NE1 member Sandara Park

The Korean entertainer, who is also popular in her stage name Dara, was born on November 12, 1984. She is known to be a popular actor, singer and television presenter.