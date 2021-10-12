Chinese Mouthpiece Threatens India; Says It Will Go to War and Not Bog Down Under International Pressure

Chinese mouthpiece Global Times has warned India of dire consequences and that China would ignore any kind of global pressure. This comes after India's stern warning to China a day earlier after the 13th round of top-level military talks between the two neighbors ender in a bitter stalemate.

The Global Times acting as the voice of the Chinese government has directly said that India should accept what China says and in case it does a war will follow wherein India is bound to lose, Indian newspaper, the Economic Times reported.

Tension Mounts

The Chinese mouthpiece warned that India should not be demanding and instead accept the boundary China sees it or the country will be bound to go to war and would not bog down under any pressure. Moreover, it has threatened that India will lose the war in any case.

On Monday, China's Western Theatre Command spokesperson Senior Colonel Long Shaohua went virtually threatening that "instead of misjudging the situation, the Indian side should cherish the hard-won situation in China-India border areas".

China has already moved back from places like Ladakh and Galwan and although that is known globally, Chinese people are seeing this as a defeat. The threat comes as the country now wants to reoccupy those points it had earlier captured.

Unreasonable China

China's threat to India comes less than a day after the 13th round of top-level military talks between India and China ended in a stalemate, with India saying that China was not being "agreeable to its constructive suggestions" and was also not taking any initiative to defuse the 17-month army confrontation in Ladakh.

This means over 50,000 troops from either sides will now have to spend the second consecutive winter there, where temperatures fall to minus 30 degrees. Incidentally, there was a new PLA Major General heading the delegation (earlier rounds were led by Major General Liu Lin who is now a Lt-General) this time.

"The Indian side emphasized resolution of the remaining area would facilitate progress in the bilateral relations. The Indian side, therefore, made constructive suggestions but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas," said the Indian statement.

China on the other hand has been accusing India. This time too they said that India has been "persisting in its unreasonable and unrealistic demands, which added difficulties to the negotiations".

China's threat will definitely not be taken lightly by India but at the same time New Delhi will try to draw international attention once again on China's stand on the LAC. It now needs to be seen how India reacts to the threat.