Chinese Military Takes Aim at Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites; Plans to Destroy Constellation System

The Chinese military has disclosed plans to develop capabilities that can effectively target and destroy Elon Musk's Starlink satellites. The satellite constellation system operated by SpaceX has more than 2,300 satellites in the orbit and is considered 'amaranthine' as it can continue proper functioning even after losing some satellites.

Headed by Ren Yuanzhen, a researcher at the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunications, said the study emphasizes on the plans to develop a surveillance system with extraordinary scale and sensitivity in order to monitor every Starlink satellite, as per News 18.

By using a proper blend of "soft and hard kill methods," the researchers aim to target the satellite's functioning with hopes to ultimately destroy the "constellation's operating system."

According to the South China Morning Post, the study was conducted because the Chinese military researchers reckon that a Starlink connection could hundredfold increase the data transmission speed of US drones and stealth fighter jets. The upgradation plans are expected to allow the capturing of clear and sharp images to identify any unusual features of the small satellites.

The researchers are working towards utilizing lasers, microwave technology and if required then smaller satellites as well to destroy the Starlink system, because missiles are not really cost-effective.

Another reason is believed to be the contract signed by Elon Musk's SpaceX with the US Defense Department, in a move to develop new technology based on the Starlink platform that will incorporate sensitive instruments that can pinpoint and trap hypersonic weapons, the SCMP reported.

In a similar approach, the Chinese Space authorities have launched a new project Xing Wang â€“ StarNet, with only a few hundred satellites in the initial stage, the system is expected to provide global internet access. The StarNet system will connect with other Chinese satellites to develop a robust hi-tech framework and achieve high performance results.

The study was published in a domestic peer-reviewed journal Modern Defence Technology.