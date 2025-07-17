Chinese Man Fined S$5,000 After Abrupt Stop on Beach Road Causes Crash Involving Lamborghini; 6-Year-Old Among 4 Hurt

A 41-year-old man was fined S$5,000 and disqualified from driving for five years on Thursday, July 17, for driving without due regard for the safety of other road users.

Huang Xueyan (transliterated), a Chinese national, had abruptly stopped his car in the middle of the road, causing a collision with an oncoming Lamborghini on July 17, 2022, at 1.38 pm. The man's wife, as well as the Lamborghini driver and his two passengers, all sustained injuries in the crash.

The man pleaded guilty on July 14 to one count of driving without due regard for the safety of other road users.

A red Lamborghini was heading toward Stamford Road from Beach Road. The traffic light turned green as it got closer to the intersection with Java Road.

Huang, accompanied by his 40-year-old wife, was driving a red Honda CRV when he abruptly stopped his car in the middle of Java Road after turning right.

The Lamborghini struck Huang's car head-on after failing to stop in time. A 41-year-old man, his 34-year-old wife, and their six-year-old son were all inside the sports car.

A red car in front of the Lamborghini was seen on dashcam footage braking just in time to prevent the collision.

According to medical reports, the Lamborghini's driver had a sprained neck, and his wife needed three days in the hospital after suffering a fractured talus and dislocated ankle. Their son spent two days in the hospital after suffering minor head injuries and abdominal bruises.

Huang's wife received six days of medical leave after suffering injuries in the collision as well.

Huang's attorney informed the judge that his client had written an apology letter to the victims and had gotten out of the car right away to help. He pleaded for a lighter sentence.