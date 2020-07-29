The Chinese health authority mentioned on Wednesday that it has received reports of 101 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, including 98 locally-transmitted cases and three imported ones.

Eighty-nine of the 98 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, eight in Liaoning Province, and one in Beijing Municipality, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

COVID-19 in China

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. The resurgence of the virus cases has become a major concern for the health authorities of China in recent times.

The deadly novel virus has infected over 16.7 million people globally and claimed the lives of more than 660,000 people worldwide in over 170 countries as the virus continues to spread like wildfire.

(With agency inputs)