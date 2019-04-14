Mercedes locked out front row after the final qualifier round at Shanghai International Circuit, as Valtteri Bottas took the pole position and his teammate Lewis Hamilton clocked enough time to beat both the Ferrari cars.
The German star Sebastian Vettel and his new teammate Charles Leclerc will start the race as third and fourth grid drivers on Sunday in Chinese GP 2019. Red Bull's jewel Max Verstappen will drive his car to achieve top three positions, while his teammate Pierre Gasly will begin his race from the sixth position.
Chinese GP starting grid:
- Valtteri Bottas
- Lewis Hamilton
- Sebastian Vettel
- Charles Leclerc
- Max Verstappen
- Pierre Gasly
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Nico Hulkenberg
- Kevin Magnussen
- Romain Grosjean
- Daniil Kvyat
- Sergio Perez
- Kimi Räikkönen
- Carlos Sainz
- Lando Norris
- Lance Stroll
- George Russell
- Robert Kubica
- Antonio Giovinazzi
- Alexander Albon
IBTimes Singapore is presenting the live coverage of Formula 1's 1000th race.
IBTimes Singapore ends the live coverage here.
Final Result:
- Lewis HAMILTON
- Valtteri BOTTAS
- Sebastian VETTEL
- Max VERSTAPPEN
- Charles LECLERC
- Pierre GASLY
- Daniel RICCIARDO
- Sergio PEREZ
- Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN
- Alexander ALBON
- Romain GROSJEAN
- Lance STROLL
- Kevin MAGNUSSEN
- Carlos SAINZ
- Antonio GIOVINAZZI
- George RUSSELL
- Robert KUBICA
Pierre Gasly, the Red Bull driver takes an extra point as he clocked the fastest lap just a few minutes before ending the race.
Defending world champion, Lewis Hamilton takes his sixth victory in China and became the leader of driver championship standing. The British driver beat the pole position holder and his teammate Valtteri Bottas, who takes the second place, while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel settled himself on the third place.
Lando Norris, Daniil Kvyat and Nico Hülkenberg, three drivers retired from Chinese GP 2019.
All the top five drivers are currently on medium tyres after lap 50.
After 46th Lap:
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Vettel
Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat retires from Chinese GP during lap 43.
Charles Leclerc is in fifth place after he took the pit stop.
Ferrari's Vettel clocks the fastest lap during lap 40.
Valtteri Bottas surpasses Ferrari's Leclerc and back on the second place, behind his teammate and the race leader Lewis Hamilton.
While Hamilton, Bottas and Vettel chose medium compound tyres, the Ferrari driver Leclerc is currently on hard compound tyres.
Mercedes hero Lewis Hamilton takes pit stop after 36th lap and rejoins the race as the leader.
Sebastian Vettel takes pit stop after 35th lap.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes pit stop after 34th lap.
Antonio Giovinazzi and Daniil Kvya take pit stop after 31st lap.
After 31st Lap:
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Vettel
Kimi Räikkönen surpasses Haas driver Romain Grosjean and moves to 9th place.
Lance Stroll passes Antonio Giovinazzi to take 13th position during lap 29.
Alfa Rome's Kimi Räikkönen and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen battling for 10th position.
Famous musician Martin Garrix joined the 1000th F1 race even in China.
Bottas clocked the fasted lap.
Red Bull's Pierre Gasly surpassed Kimi Räikkönen and takes sixth place.
Race leader Hamilton takes pit stop after 22nd lap and comfortably rejoined the race without losing his position.