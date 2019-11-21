A Chinese gamer lost his eyesight temporarily after an overnight binge gaming session, reports Daily Mail. The Chinese citizen glued to his phone display, busy winning gaming session throughout the night, and next morning after waking up, he found his left eye lost vision.

The person tried some self-remedies but succumbed and rushed to Sengkang Hospital at Shenzhen.

The doctors of Sengkang Hospital has shared via a social media statement.

According to the doctors, the person lost his vision within five minutes after starting his gaming session. Post checking the conditions of his eye, doctors decided to carry on with laser surgery to recover his eye. The surgery went successful, and the patient's eye is expected to get healed in a month.

All superficial retinal vessels blown out

The doctors further added, the person's eye experienced a haemorrhage, in which all his superficial retinal vessels blown out. In medical terms, the condition is called Valsalva retinopathy and the primary reason behind such problems due to some physical strain.

In another incident, a person from China lost his vision in one eye after experiencing an "eye stroke" after using his smartphone at a stretch while lying at bed for a prolonged time.

The person, called Wang, turned all the lights off in the bedroom and playing games in bed. Doctors found the person suffered a central retinal artery occlusion, alias eye stroke. Such conditions usually occur if the arteries carrying oxygen to the retina gets blocked.

Smartphone blue light damages eyes

Such instances of eye damage have become a common syndrome nowadays, and according to research, they are increasing every day. The University of Toledo published a study last year explaining the harmful effects of blue light, emitted from smartphone displays. Besides damaging the retina, it promotes poisonous molecule growth in the eyes, claimed the research paper.

In March 2019 The American Academy of Ophthalmology claimed extended use of screen time is leading to diseases like eye strain, dry eye, headaches, and insomnia.