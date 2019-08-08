A Chinese national flag which was displayed on the parapet of a Housing Board block in Choa Chu Kang has been taken down on Wednesday, August 7. Choa Chu Kang Town council has lodged a police complaint.

As per The Straits Times, a resident alerted the town council after he noticed the Chinese flag at Block 489B, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5. The spokesperson of the town council said that they cannot comment further as this case is currently under police investigation.

A picture of the flag was shared with the citizen journalism site Stomp and the contributor stated that the flag was displayed on Monday morning, August 5.

However, it should be noted that as per the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act displaying any flag or national emblem that doesn't represent Singapore is considered an offence. When an emblem is visible to the public in any place where the public has right of way or has access, it is considered to be a display in public.

If any member of the public found guilty of flouting rules then the accused could face a jail term up to six months, a fine up to $500 or both.

On the other hand, this Act also includes display of a foreign flag or national emblem by diplomatic representatives of a foreign country with the authorisation granted by the government, as well as displays on ships or aircraft.