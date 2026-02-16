Chinese Embassy in Singapore Urges Citizens to Avoid Gambling After Casino Death

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore has issued a stern reminder to its nationals to refrain from gambling overseas, following the death of a Chinese citizen who had reportedly gambled at Marina Bay Sands.

In a statement released on Saturday, February 14, the embassy said the individual recently "jumped from height and fell to their death" after visiting the casino at Marina Bay Sands. It did not provide further details about the circumstances of the incident.

The embassy said it is assisting the deceased's family with post-death arrangements.

It added that it has handled several gambling-related deaths involving Chinese nationals in recent years, underscoring what it described as the serious consequences associated with such activities.

With Chinese New Year approaching and an expected increase in tourist arrivals, the embassy said it was issuing a "solemn reminder" to Chinese citizens in Singapore and those planning to visit to strengthen their awareness of the law and avoid gambling.

Gambling is prohibited in mainland China, and the embassy noted that participating in gambling activities abroad may still constitute a violation of Chinese law. Individuals found to have engaged in illegal gambling may face legal repercussions upon their return, it warned.

The embassy also stated that embassies and consulates are unable to provide consular protection for citizens involved in illegal activities.

Separately, China's Ministry of Public Security has launched a reporting platform for citizens to provide information or report suspected illegal gambling activities.

The case remains under public attention as authorities continue to emphasise legal compliance for citizens travelling overseas.