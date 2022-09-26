The kind of insane growth and the level of even more insane success a few industries have gained over the years can be attributed to a myriad of factors. One includes the visionary ideas of the founders and entrepreneurs behind brands and businesses, but also, most importantly, it is the incredible optimization of technology to lead these businesses to the top of their league and turn them into one of the most trusted brands and businesses around the world. Serving as one of the finest examples of one such business is Allo Allo, which is on its way to becoming the world's most valuable e-commerce company in 2022.

There is a reason why Allo Allo today is seen as the world's most valuable retail brand of refurbished technology. Its success story is a combination of the latest tech, low prices, and a current ecological approach. Icon Globe Trade Group's founder Tonny Tan in 2013, successfully ran it as one of the world's leading distributors of refurbished products for professionals, but in 2018 in the form of Allo Allo, he made these products available to the general public.

Tonny Tan is the one who, along with his robust team, provided Icon Globe Trade Group's most public presence during the company's journey from start-up to global e-commerce powerhouse. On asking what strikes him notable about customers and their evolution, he says that major credit must go to the internet, as people today know what's popular worldwide. For example, he explains that Gen-Z does not care about big brands as they prefer unique things and new brands of the current generation. Also, they tend to spend more on second-hand businesses and are more involved in anything that has a kind or environmental cause attached. Youngsters today are willing to improve their lifestyle by spending on refurbished Apple products, which presents huge opportunities.

Tonny Tan also speaks about how he grew his refurbished business, saying that Egoleap is now seen as the largest B2B online refurbished technology company in the world, but back then, it was tiny compared to other competitors. The idea initially was to gather all China factories on Egoleap to create a common place to serve common customers with the best products/services and prices.

Allo Allo's purpose today is to enable consumers worldwide to access technology and the internet, giving them successful experiences and making them understand that buying second-hand is beneficial for the planet's future in addition to their wallet; it will benefit all of society.