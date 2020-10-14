A cleaner who wanted to prove how good she is at her work was filmed taking a shocking decision as she drank water from a toilet. The worker claimed that she wanted to motivate the employees of other departments to do their job to 'perfection' as she did the quality check of the water.

In a clip that got widely shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the female worker takes a cup of water from the pit toilet on the ground in front of a group of superiors. The woman then gets up to drink the water in seconds, proving how efficiently she has done the sanitization in the restroom.

Woman Drinks Water From Toilet

The inspectors can be seen giving her a round of applause as the camera pans. A spokesperson at the Xhongcheng Fertiliser Technology Company in Shandong, east China told the local media Yidian Video that the company does not have any such policy to ask the workers to drink water from the toilet. "This is proof of perfection she wants to show, to tell others how dedicated she is at her job. She wants to show she is so confident at cleaning the toilet that she can even drink the water from the pit," she said.

As the worker is asked if the company asked workers to do so the reply was no. As per Sina News, the incident that took place has got alerted to the local Labour Department and the officials are going to launch an investigation into the rights and policy of the workers.

Netizens slammed the boss of the company for encouraging such an act. As one of them mentioned that there is no requirement to drink toilet water for proving the cleanliness of the restroom. As the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread worldwide this kind of activity is not at all acceptable.