As many people have been refusing to wear masks or cover their faces in public places, one unique mask which was studded with 3,600 diamonds, worth $1.5 million, has found its buyer.

A Chinese businessman, living in the U.S., entrusted an Israeli company, Yvel jewelry, to create the mask which can easily qualify to be the world's most expensive coronavirus mask.

The Mask Worth A Lot...

This extremely gorgeous mask is made of gold, along with diamond-encrusted face covering. But something like this is not new, as previous reports revealed that a small bowl that looks like a gold mask now belongs to an Indian man, Shankar Kurade. However, this gold mask without N-95 filtration serves no purpose in defending the novel Coronavirus.

But the new $1.5 million worth 18-karat white gold mask, which is made with white and black diamonds, is apparently helpful as it is fitted with top-rated N-99 filters as the buyer requested. This mask is expected to weight over half a pound.

The owner of Yvel jewelry company, Isaac Levy, had received two more requests to make such a mask which would be the priciest in the world. He said, "There are three conditions of the customers that we need to fill."

The first one, the mask must be an N99, approved by FDA and European standards, while the second condition is that it would be delivered before December 31. The third condition is that the mask should be the world's most expensive mask.

He said, "I am very happy that this mask gave us enough work for the employees to be able to provide their jobs in very challenging times like these times right now."

Even though many have raised questions about wearing masks and debates about mask and no-masks have been going for a long time, the popularity of masks has increased in the past few months, soon after the World Health Organization (WHO) first shared all the details about the respiratory illness, COVID-19. And now, the world is getting used to living with masks.

The owner and designer of the Israeli company, Levy, said "Money maybe doesn't buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that."