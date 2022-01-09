China's Yutu-2 Lunar Rover Identified 'Moon Cube' Shape Object; Turns Out It's A Rabbit Like Rock

In January 2019, Yutu-2, a robotic lunar rover, landed on the moon's surface as a part of the Chang'e-4 mission. Since then, this rover has been exploring the moon's far side. Recently, Yutu-2 has discovered.

In November 2021, China's Yutu-2 lunar rover has identified an unusual cubic-shaped innominate object at the far side of the moon.

Although the captured images were not so crystal clear, it was referred to as a rock by some of the sources. New data decipher that it's "KamoÊ»oalewa" or a "wobbling celestial object". Again, recently, Our Space, a channel that covers everything related to outer space, dropped an update about the mystery object again.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) called this unknown object a "mysterious hut" or "alien house" or "spacecraft", while others called it a "moon cube".

Andrew Jones, a journalist who specializes in reporting about China's space program, took to Twitter and said, "The Moon's surface is 38 million square kilometres of rocks, so it would have been astronomically exceptional for it to be anything else. But while small, the jade rabbit/rock will also be a monumental disappointment to some."

As per the images pulled by the Yutu moon rover, the rock's body somewhat looked like a rabbit, whereas the small rock pieces at the front of the big rock looked like carrots. The rover that's hovering around the moon is referred to as "Jade Rabbit".

The CNSA, also Our Space blog, discovered that the rabbit-like object was approximately 80 meters or 262 feet away. The Space blog estimated that it would take around 2-3 months to drive closer to this mysterious object.

Well, Jade Rabbit came closer to the object and claimed that it's nothing but just a rock. The object resembled a rabbit-shaped from a far distance is due to the light and shadow on the moon. So far, the Yutu-2 robotic lunar rover drove 1000 meters or 0.6 miles.

Over the years, this moving rover has discovered the unthinkable, gave us glimpses of the happenings on the moon, discovered gel-like substance, now the moon cube object.

Now, what's the next surprising thing we are going to visualize on the moon? For that, we have to wait and watch.