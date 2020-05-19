The Chinese city of Wuhan, which is the original epicenter of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak conducted 467,847 nucleic acid tests on May 18, the local authorities stated on Tuesday up from the 335,887 tests a day before.

Wuhan kicked off a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers - infected people who show no outward sign of illness - after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since its release from a virtual lockdown in early April.

Tackling Coronavirus in Wuhan

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 310,000 people globally and also infected over 4.8 million people worldwide. The deadly virus outbreak that has spread to more than 170 countries has affected the US the most.

(With agency inputs)