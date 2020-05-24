The city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province of China is the epicenter of the novel coronavirus r COVID-19 outbreak in the country, claimed to have had conducted 1,146156 nucleic acid tests on May 23, the local health authority stated on Sunday, and compared with 1,470,950 tests a day before.

Wuhan began a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers - infected people who show no outward sign of illness - after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since the city's release from a virtual lockdown on April 8.

Wuhan Began Campaign for Asymptomatic Carriers

The ready virus outbreak ha created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 340,000 people globally and infecting over 5.3 million people worldwide. The virus has infected people in over 170 countries in the world and is currently spreading like wildfire.

The US is the worst affected country followed by Russia and Brazil. The virus outbreak has also brought the global economy at a standstill as the nations have imposed lockdowns yo curb the spread of the deadly novel virus.

