China's War Dog; Video Shows Robot Armed With Machine Gun Being Deployed By Drones in Enemy Areas (WATCH)

China's attack capacities with robot weapons are being shown in a new video. The footage shows a robot dog armed with a machine gun making it a dangerous weapon in combat.

The clip was first shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo by Kestrel Defense Blood-Wing. The page is linked to a Chinese defense contractor.

Four-Legged Robot Being Dropped By The Drone

The clip shows a four-legged robot hovering over a building with the help of the drone and then being dropped on the roof. The robot, which has an automatic weapon attached to its back, scans for the target.

The robot is possibly fitted with a light machine gun, the Chinese weapon can fire 650 rounds per minute. Kestrel Defense Blood-Wing also posted a caption about the robot.

War Dogs Are Fitted With Light Machine Gun

"War dogs descending from the sky, air assault, Red Wing Forward heavy-duty drones deliver combat robot dogs, which can be directly inserted into the weak link behind the enemy to launch a surprise attack or can be placed on the roof of the enemy to occupy the commanding heights to suppress firepower. And ground troops [can] conduct a three-dimensional pincer attack on the enemy in the building," the description reads, according to Fox News.

So far, reports have claimed that such robots will be controlled by humans but experts have raised concerns as they believe that robots that operate autonomously are in the development phase and could be deployed on the battlefield soon.

The video has created fear among military experts as China can decide to deploy these attack robots in enemy areas. There has been a recent standoff between Chinese and Indian soldiers in Ladakh areas and there are speculations that Beijing can decide to deploy these robots on the battlefield.

