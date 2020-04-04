China has suspended all cross-border traffic and transportation of passengers in the southwestern district of Guangxi on fears of an increase in imported coronavirus cases. China has been trying to seal many porous borders with Southeast Asia given that thousands enter the country through these gaps, which has further increased after the deadly coronavirus somewhat got contained in the country.

China lately has started reporting new cases of coronavirus, which the country claims are mostly imported. The decision to suspend cross-border traffic and transportation comes as a result of growth in new cases of coronavirus infections in the country over the past few days.

Guangxi seals borders

The southwestern district of Guangxi shares borders with Vietnam, which often sees people crossing over. The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region issued a circular on late Friday calling off all cross-border road passenger transport and international waterway passenger transport.

Following the orders, issuance of all entry and exit passes for the border area has been suspended. Also, all trips through its ports have been suspended. However, a few ports used for freight transportations will remain open, the Guangxi health commission said in its statement. Also, crew on inbound ships won't be allowed to disembark, following the notice.

A precautionary move

As of late Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stand at 81,639, which includes 19 new infections. China National Health Commission claims that 18 of these coronavirus infections are imported. The move to seal the southwestern border of Guangxi follows as a result of that. Guangxi has quite a few busy ports as well has it witnesses heavy inflow and outflow of passenger traffic by roadways to Vietnam.

The villages and communities in the border have been asked to impose stricter management and inspection of inbound people including migrant populations. Interestingly, citizens are being encouraged to report cases of illegal immigration with offers for cash rewards. Per the statement, individuals reporting cases of illegal immigration will be given cash reward between 3,000 to 10,000 yuan.

All entry personnel, who will be moving along with freight of essential goods, will have to file a health declaration and go on a 14-day self quarantine. Moreover, anyone with fever or respiratory symptoms will be sent to designated medical centers for treatment.