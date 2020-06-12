China confirmed two new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in its capital on Friday, a day after the city government made a declaration about the first case it registered nearly after two months, and moved to postpone the plans for some students to return to school.

The cases that came from different parts of the capital involved two men who were working at the same facility for the China Meat Food Comprehensive Research Center, which researches topics like meat processing, the state media mentioned.

China Confirms 2 New Coronavirus Cases

It was not immediately clear how they were infected. Separately, the city said it had dropped plans to reopen the school on Monday for students from the first to third grades, because of the new cases. State media Beijing News said city authorities had shut down beef and mutton trading at the Xinfadi wholesale market, where they carried out tests and disinfection after Thursday's patient was found to have visited.

The capital's Jingshen seafood market has also been closed for business, Beijing News added, saying that although the market gave no reason for the closure, one of Friday's patients had visited recently.

