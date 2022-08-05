China's Attack on US Could Be Similar To Pearl Harbor, Claims Ex-Army Chief

China could launch a sudden and destructive attack against the US similar to Pearl Harbour, claimed an ex-army chief. The Chinese can attack out of the blue in a similar fashion to Pear Harbor and they will attack American resources in the Western Pacific, said former Australian army major general Jim Molan.

"Having removed America from the Western Pacific they say to Taiwan, well, Taiwan, what are you going to do now? Are you going to fight on without the Americans backing you up? Of course they're not," he told Sky News.

Underlining that the war will be high technology, he stated that it will be sharp, it will be fast â€“ and we won't have a clue that it's coming.

Molan also warned Australia to be cautious and careful over such developments and what it commits to Washington over such issues.

Two years back, Dr Peter Pry, Executive Director of the EMP Task Force on Homeland and National Security, had also warned of the possibility of China launching a Pearl Harbor-style preemptive attack on the US using an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon.

Tensions have escalated between the US and China over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China's Ministry of National Defense announced the launch of a series of targeted military operations to counter "Pelosi's visit to Taiwan island, and resolutely defend national sovereignty".

With the excuse of a military drill, Chinese forces have actually surrounded Taiwan, endorsing fear that it can invade the island nation at any time.

Calling Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a farce, Chinese State Councilor and FM Wang Yi underlined that those who play with fire will perish by it. "Those who offend China will be punished." Wang has also urged the US to stop interfering in China's reunification, sabotaging its development, manipulating geopolitical tactics, and confusing right and wrong.

