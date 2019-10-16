In a major move on Wednesday that could push US-China relations to a new low, the US Congress enacted legislation that mandates an annual review of the state of affairs in Hong Kong, inviting strong condemnation from China. The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which was unanimously passed by the House, provides for sanctions against officials "responsible for undermining fundamental freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong".

In quick response to the move, China said it would take retaliatory measures if the bill is adopted. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it would take strong measures if the US follows through with the bill. The annual review envisaged under the bill provides for the US to ascertain if Hong Kong city is 'sufficiently autonomous from Beijing' to justify its special trading status under US law.

"China strongly urges certain people in the US Congress to grasp the situation, immediately stop advancing the Bill regarding Hong Kong and interfering in Hong Kong's affairs to avoid further damaging China-US relations," said Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AFP reported.

"What Hong Kong faces is not the so-called human rights and democracy issue at all, but the issue of stopping violence, reinstating order and upholding the rule of law as soon as possible," Geng added.

Earlier, mooting the bill in the House, Republican Representative Chris Smith urged the Chinese president to honor the government's promise that Hong Kong's rights and autonomy would be protected.

Chinese government angered

In a short newsbreak on Wednesday, the Xinhua said the Chinese government had strongly objected to the US House passing the Hong Kong bill. "A spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday made serious protest to and strongly condemned the passing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 by the U.S. House of Representatives," the state media said.

"The U.S. House of Representatives passed the act, proposed by some congressmen, on Tuesday local time despite strong opposition from the Chinese government," it added.

Meanwhile, the government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) also raised objections to the US move. HKSAR said foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form in the internal affairs of the HKSAR, IANS reported.