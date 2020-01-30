Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, which is at the center of the novel outbreak battles a complete lockdown, its residents shared a heart-warming video showing their resilience.

With the outbreak refusing to die down thousands of Wuhan residents are stuck at home. Recently, in an effort to raise each other's morale, some residents cried out "stay strong" from the windows of their apartments.

Videos showing people shouting "Wuhan, Jiayou" out of their windows - roughly translated to "Stay strong, Wuhan" or "Keep on going, Wuhan" have surfaced online.

Jiayou meaning?

The literal translation of Jiayou means "to add fuel", which could mean you should refuel to keep going. Or, it could be translated as "to add oil", as in adding oil to a flame to keep it burning or to strengthen it.

The word "jiayou" is largely used in sporting as a cheer or a form of encouragement. Here are few other usages of jiayou:

"Go! Go! Go!"

"Persist!"

"Don't give up!"

"Do your best!"

"Good luck!"

"Go, team, go!"

"Come on!"

"Hang in there!"

"I'm rooting for you!"

"More power to you!"

"Keep it up!"

Significance of Wuhan, Jiayou

For the millions of residents trapped in Wuhan life has not been easy, but the video is proof that some are trying to make the best of a bad situation.

In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus that so far has killed 170 and infected over 7000, Wuhan was placed under lockdown starting January. Flights, trains, and buses leaving Wuhan have been canceled, highways out of the city blocked and all intra-city public transports suspended. Even private vehicles have been banned from the roads to discourage people from moving around.

But, despite the adversity, people have found a way to support one another and show solidarity. A social media message recently asked the residents to come out into their balconies and voice out their encouragement.

The fact is that the situation appears to be grim, there have been several videos that have appeared online that show people collapsing on streets, while others begging for rice bags.

The video, in short, is proof of the relentless spirit of the Wuhan residents, who are faced with one of the unprecedented events in recent history.

Doctors in China, however, have discouraged residents from holding any such events as it can lead to the spread of the novel coronavirus virus.