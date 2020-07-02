The local governments and medical institutes in China should increase and reserve the coronavirus or COVID-19 testing capacity to be prepared for an increased demand and potential outbreaks, national health authorities mentioned on Tuesday.

Local authorities should have emergency response plans to be able to swiftly expand nucleic test capacity, the National Health Commission said in a guideline on its website.

COVID-19 Testing in China

Nucleic acid test results should be delivered within six hours for patients at fever clinics and within a day for those who volunteer to be tested, according to the guideline.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10.7 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 516,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)