China, which has been at the receiving end of the criticism regarding human rights violations, has released a document that it claims reveals gender inequality and oppression of women in the United States. The newly released document says the long-standing issue of gender discrimination seriously hinders the realization of women's human rights in the United States.

The report was released by the China Society for Human Rights Studies. "Gender discrimination is a grave problem in U.S. society," the article says. It goes on to say that American women suffer "long-term, systematic, extensive, and systemic discrimination both publicly and secretly." It adds that women in the US also suffer from economic gender inequality and that they are victims of serious violent offenses. It adds that women from racial minority groups suffer the worst.

The plight of women from minority communities

The Chinese report says that America's economic prosperity does not mean the country offers the perfect scenario for women. The US has failed to protect women's economic rights and that women face 'serious discrimination' in employment, payment and career development, the report says.

The report also says that the US has not ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women. The failure to ratify the UN convention has exasperated the plight of women in the US, according to the report.

The report highlights the situation of racial minority women, saying that mortality rates during childbirth or shortly after delivery in this group is higher than those of white women.

Female soldiers and sexual harassment

The report also says that female soldiers in the US face sexual harassment and sexual assault in the military. The report says that more than 32 percent of women serving in the US military suffered sexual assault while 80 percent of them were sexually harassed.

"The serious problem of gender discrimination in the United States severely hinders the realization of women's human rights, exacerbates social inequality in the country and hinders the development of the international human rights cause," the article says.