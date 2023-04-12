China Ready to Launch War Against Taiwan, Says Island's Foreign Minister

Taiwanese Foreign Minister has said China is ready to launch a war against the independent island. In an exclusive interview to CNN, minister Joseph Wu cited the recently concluded military exercise around the self-ruling island, saying that the Chinese are getting ready for the war.

"They seem to be trying to get ready to launch a war against Taiwan ... Look at the military exercises, and also their rhetoric, they seem to be trying to get ready to launch a war against Taiwan," Wu said, according to CNN.

Taiwan Confident of Fighting Back

"The Taiwanese government looks at the Chinese military threat as something that cannot be accepted and we condemn it," he added.

The foreign minister also expressed confidence that Taipei would be able to face off the Chinese aggression and said the country's preparations are confidence-inspring.

The comment came in the backdrop of China conducting, for the first time, simulated strikes on Taiwan using an aircraft carrier.

"Chinese leaders will think twice before they decide to use force against Taiwan. And no matter whether it is 2025 or 2027 or even beyond, Taiwan simply needs to get ready," the minister said.

Biggest Ever Drill

China's military drill, which was launched last week, was the biggest ever it conducted in the vicinity of Taiwan. The mighty show of strength coincided with the return of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen from a 10-day visit to Central America and the United States. Tsai's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was one of the flash points that triggered China's angry reaction.

China's military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan during the military drill around the island on Sunday. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, began three days of military exercises around the island on Saturday, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a brief visit to the United States.

70 Chinese Fighter Aircraft in Skies

Taiwan's defence ministry said that as of 0800 GMT on Sunday they had spotted 70 Chinese aircraft, including Su-30 fighters and H-6 bombers, as well as 11 ships, around Taiwan. The ministry said they were paying particular attention to the People's Liberation Army's Rocket Force which is in charge of China's land-based missile system.

Chinese state television reported that the combat readiness patrols and drills around Taiwan were continuing. Photos released by the Japanese authorities showed fighter jets being launched from Chinese navy aircraft carrier Shandong in the Pacific Ocean east of Taiwan.