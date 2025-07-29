China Proposes Global AI Body to Counter U.S. Monopoly

At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Premier Li Qiang urged the global community to form an international AI cooperation body. His call comes as China positions itself as a leading voice in shaping inclusive AI governance, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump released a national strategy aimed at cementing American dominance in artificial intelligence.

Li emphasized the importance of keeping AI development open and collaborative, especially for countries in the Global South. He warned that current trends risk making AI a privileged tool for a few countries and corporations. The Chinese leader also reaffirmed support for open-source AI and pledged to share technological advancements with developing nations.

While avoiding direct reference to the U.S., Li criticized restrictions and monopolistic practices that limit access to advanced AI technologies. His remarks were seen as a response to Washington's recent move to tighten export controls on AI chips and equipment, targeting China's tech sector over national security concerns.

Despite U.S. restrictions, Chinese firms like Huawei continue to push forward with domestic AI innovation. Li said global coordination is necessary, calling current regulatory approaches "fragmented" and insufficient. China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu added that Shanghai could become the headquarters for the proposed AI body.

The three-day summit included representatives from over 30 countries, such as Germany, South Korea, Qatar, Russia, and South Africa. The proposed AI group aims to facilitate open-source cooperation, global tech exchanges, and discussions around ethical AI use and cybersecurity, marking China's attempt to take a central role in shaping AI's future.