The East Asian country China will be going to pay close attention to the cluster of the coronavirus or COVID-19 infections, especially in hospitals, as per a top-level meeting chaired by the Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

China Coronavirus crisis

China's northeastern city of Harbin has had several clusters of infections in local hospitals. The government also called for efforts to increase coronavirus testing capability and produce more effective testing equipment, according to a statement on the state council's website.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent timed claiming the livers of more than 170,000 people worldwide and infected over 2.5 million people globally. The virus outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

