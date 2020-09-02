The aviation regulator of China stated on Wednesday that it is going to resume the direct flights to Beijing from eight nations that include Thailand, Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Sweden, and Canada from September 3.

In March, Chinese authorities ordered all international flights to Beijing to be diverted to other airports as their first port of entry, as the capital stepped up measures to battle imported infections.

China to Resume Direct Flights to Beijing

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would reimpose such curbs if more than three passengers test positive for the coronavirus upon arrival and load factors on such flights would be strictly controlled.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 25.7 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 857,000 people worldwide in over 170 nations.

(With agency inputs)