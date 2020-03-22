The aviation regulator of China stated on Sunday that all the international flights slated to land in Beijing are going to be diverted to other airports as their first port of entry starting on Monday, as the nation steps up the measures to fight the coronavirus or COVID-19.

COVID-19 crisis in China

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said incoming international flights to Beijing would land at one of 12 other designated airports, where passengers would be screened. Passengers who were cleared would then be permitted to reboard the plane, which would take them on to Beijing, it said.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 13,000 people globally and infecting over 300,000 people all over the globe. The outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO and the new epicentre has shifted from China to Europe.

(With agency inputs)