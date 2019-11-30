Chinese scientists have developed its own artificial sun that will use nuclear fusion to generate clean energy as much as 10 suns. Xinhua News reported that China completed the construction of this reactor recently and they are expecting to start the operation from 2020.

Reports suggest that the artificial sun of the country, which has been named as HL-2M, was constructed by China National Nuclear Corporation in collaboration with Southwestern Institute of Physics. The reactor has been installed at Leshan, Sichuan province.

The artificial sun can reach at a temperature which is 13 times hotter than the real Sun, which is approximately 200 million degrees celsius, when fully active. The real Sun only gets as hot as 15 million degrees celsius in its core.

Many people may wonder how can the artificial sun become that hot. This is because the reactor conducts nuclear fusion reactions. In case of a nuclear fusion reaction, the fusion forces the atoms to merge together and as a result of which a lot of heat is generated.

The nuclear plants on the Earth always uses fission to generate energy. This happens when the atoms split and create heat. Nuclear fusion takes place on the real Sun and this will be recreated by HL-2M in China.

How does it function?

The structure of the artificial sun in China looks very similar to a doughnut and the chamber is known as a 'tokamak'. The HL-2M uses hydrogen and deuterium gas as fuel to stimulate the fusion reaction by injecting them into the device and producing plasma.

This project is a part of China's participation in the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) which is based in France. The ITER is the world's largest nuclear fusion project that amounts to a whopping 20 billion Euros. Apart from China, 34 other countries are also participating in it, which is expected to complete in 2025.