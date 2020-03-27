The Novel Coronavirus which caused the COVID-19 has infected more than half a million people in the world and killed over 24,000 individuals. It first emerged in China's Hubei Province but recently the epicentre has shifted to Europe.
China implemented several safety measures to combat the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, including thermal checkups in public places and lockdown. As of now, China reported 81,828 infection cases.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump on Friday that he would have China's support in fighting the COVID-19, as the US faces the prospect of becoming the next global epicentre of the pandemic.
China has announced a temporary ban on all foreign visitors, even if they have visas or residence permits as imported cases continue to rise.
China is currently using AI-powered smart glasses to detect Coronavirus infected people.
China reports first local coronavirus transmission in three days.