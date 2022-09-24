China Coup Tops Twitter Trend; Unverified Reports Say Xi Jinping Under House Arrest, Int'l Flights To China Cancelled As 80 KM Long Military Convoy Seen In Beijing (WATCH)

Unverified reports are floating on social media claiming that a coup has taken place in China. President Xi Jinping has been put under house arrest and now the military has taken control of the country, according to unconfirmed reports. But none of these claims could be verified so far even China's mouthpiece Global Times also appears to be silent on the issue despite the fact that thousands of users are making the post on social media claiming that now Xi is not the head of China.

In addition, unverified reports also claimed that all international flights to and from China have been canceled, a dramatic development -- if found to be true -- suggests something extremely worse political developments underway in China.

Xi Jinping Under House Arrest

Some veteran journalists and political experts say these claims could be exaggerated but the silence of the communist regime forces them to consider something horrific going on in China.

80-Km Long Military Convoy Seen

Reports also suggested that an 80-km long military convoy is seen in Beijing. Videos uploaded on the internet show a long queue of military vehicles approaching the Chinese capital.

Who Is General Li Qiaoming?

Users on social media also went on to say that General Li Qiaoming is likely to succeed Chinese President Xi Jinping as the next president of China.

"Xi Jinping likely removed from Chairman of the Military Commission's post under the shadow of a Military coup. Xi is rumored to have undergone a military coup. #PLA special forces gathered at Shenyang Military airport under the orders of Li Qiaoming," wrote @NepCorres.

"Hu jin Tao & Wen Jia Bao aiuded by Gen Li Qiaoming & the boss of CGB Central Guard Bureau are the 4 main people involved in this possible coup to deny Xi a 3rd term. All this happened while Xi was attending SCO summit in Samarkand," tweeted @Ex__Liberal.

Anti-Xi Minister Was Sentenced For Life A Few Days Before

"Social media claims Li Qiaoming has been made China's President & Xi is in house arrest. There has been no official confirmation as yet. If this is true, this will reset the whole international alignments between nations with serious global economic and political repercussions," tweeted @phileinsophian.

It came a day after an anti-Xi official got life imprisonment. Former Vice Public Security Minister Sun Lijun, 53, was given a suspended death sentence with no possibility of parole by a court in Changchun city, Jilin province. He was found guilty of taking 646 million yuan ($91 million) of bribes, as well as stock manipulation and illegal gun possession, according to Bloomberg.

