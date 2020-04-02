Live

The Novel Coronavirus which caused the COVID-19 has infected more than half a million people in the world and killed over 47,000 individuals. It first emerged in China's Hubei Province but later changed its epicentre to Italy and now to New York.

China implemented several safety measures to combat the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, including thermal checkups in public places and lockdown. As of now, China reported more than 82,000 infection cases.