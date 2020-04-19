The Novel Coronavirus which caused the COVID-19 has infected more two million people in the world and killed over 160,000 individuals. It first emerged in China's Hubei Province but later changed its epicentre to Europe.
China implemented several safety measures to combat the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, including thermal checkups in public places and lockdown. As of now, China reported more than 83,000 infection cases.
China confirmed 16 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on April 18, which is the lowest since March 17 and is down from 27 on the previous...Read More
A recent report revealed that new strain of Coronavirus was accidentally leaked by an intern, patient-zero working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China... Read More
France said that there was no evidence of a link between the SARS-CoV-2 and the work of the P4 research laboratory in China's Wuhan... Read More
Nobel winning French professor Luc Montagnier claimed that the novel Coronavirus was created inside a lab and it was originated during the attempt to manufacture a vaccine for AIDS virus in Wuhan.