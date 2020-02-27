Beginning with China, the COVID-19 infection has managed to make its way into over 45 countries and ravaging a few more than the others. As of now, 82,446 cases have been confirmed across the world and 2,808 deaths have been reported. On Thursday, the condition only worsened across the world. Here is a brief update.

China still the most affected

China continues to be the worst-hit region in the region in the world with 78,497 confirmed cases and 2,744. According to China's National Health Commission, 433 cases were reported on Wednesday along with 29 deaths.

In a bid to encourage citizens to voluntarily report symptoms, officials in the city of Qianjiang in the Hubei province have announced a reward of $1,400 to patients who report symptoms by their own volition and test positive post-admission.

Also, China's Immigration Administration has asked low-risk areas within the nation to resume issuance of visas to both Chinese and foreign travellers in order to enable the nation to get back on its feet.

Cases in South Korea increase

Adding to the increasing number of confirmed cases in South Korea, which currently stands at 1,595 according to GISAID, hundreds of cases were reported on Thursday.

The Mayor of Daegu, the city that is being considered the second epicentre of the global outbreak, announced that the thirteenth coronavirus death was reported in the city. However, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) did not confirm the report.

Several countries report new cases

Estonia and Demark reported their first confirmed cases, increasing the number of European countries with confirmed cases to over 15. Meanwhile, the number of cases in Iran and Iraq are on the rise.

The toll increased to 141 cases and 22 deaths in Iran, while the number of cases in Iraq increases to six. Religious travel in Iraq and Saudi Arabia is hampered due to the viral outbreak.

World on brink of coronavirus pandemic: Australian PM

Scott Morrison, Prime Minster of Australia said on Thursday that there are clear indications that the world will soon face a pandemic. "The advice we have received today is...there is every indication that the world will soon enter a pandemic phase of the coronavirus," he said at a conference.

Assuring US citizens that the nation was ready to take on the infection, US President Donald Trump announced that Vice President Mike Pence will head the nation's response towards the spread of the disease. He also did not rule out temporary restrictions on travel to the infection besieged nations such as South Korean Italy.