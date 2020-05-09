The East Asian country China confirmed one new coronavirus or COVID-19 case for Friday, unchanged from the previous day, as per the data from the national health authority on Saturday. One new imported case got recorded on May 8, the National Health Commission mentioned in a statement.

China's fight with Coronavirus

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for Friday, versus 16 the previous day. China's total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,887, while the death toll from COVID-19, the disease it causes, remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world infecting more than 3.9 million worldwide and claimed the lives of over 270,000 people globally. The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic.

(With agency inputs)