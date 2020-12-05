Many countries around the world see China not as a friend but as a threat, due to its internal and international actions. When the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, many people speculated that it's a new bioweapon developed by the Chinese authorities. Now, another claim has emerged that says, China is collecting DNA samples of people from the US and other countries to wipe out certain ethnic and racial groups.

The horrific allegation has been made by the well-known writer Gordon Chang, who is the author of the 2001 book called 'The Coming Collapse of China'. He told Fox News that during the Coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ruled country continued to grow the DNA database and China is using its COVID-19 vaccine as leverage for information on the Americans.

"What they're doing is they are saying: 'We'll get this vaccine to you but we need to complete our trials so we're going to use your population as the test. If you don't participate in these trials, you're not getting the Chinese vaccines,'" Chang added.

DNA Profile

Earlier this year, when a team of Chinese health officials arrived in Hong Kong to conduct a widespread Coronavirus testing in the region, the student activist Joshua Wong—recently sentenced to 13 and a half month in prison for the unauthorized protest outside police headquarters in June 2019—said in a Tweet, "The city's largest-ever DNA collection by #China."

He is not the only one to speculate it, there were many who thought on the same lines, but the Hong Kong government denied such accusation and said that there are no plans to harvest local resident's DNA as part of a China-backed coronavirus-testing blitz.

In 2017, Chinese media first reported CCP's intention to construct a national DNA database. But this year, a think tank in Canberra, Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) released a report that revealed the key details and the scale of the operation for the first time and noted that for several years China has been collecting DNA from men, as well as school-aged boys across the country. Even though the Chinese government said that the database will help to track down criminals, the report described the operation as part of government efforts to strengthen social control.

Mission Outside China

As per the recent report, Chang claimed that China has the ability to collect very sensitive information about people from outside the country. They can do that by "buying American companies which have DNA profiles, subsidizing DNA analysis for ancestry companies, and hacking." He said that internationally accepted QR codes for the travel in and out of China were another way the CCP government was expanding its database throughout the pandemic time.

According to him, China's access to more than 80 million health profiles gave the authorities the ability to create dangerous bioweapons capable of destroying specific ethnic groups. Dominating the biotechnology industry was very important to China, said Chang and added that the country was probably trying to develop some diseases, which target not just everyone in the world but only certain ethnic or racial groups. "We've got to be concerned that the next disease is more transmissible and more deadly than the novel coronavirus," he added.

The well-known author said that the Coronavirus pandemic, which first emerged in China's Wuhan region last year, "may or may not have been a biological weapon," suggesting that it likely did not go according to the plan given the scale of devastation it inflicted on itself and major industries. But he claimed, "We do know that it crippled the US and that's what Beijing is really looking for."

Chang has urged for urgent attention to be paid to the seriousness of the threat posed by China and how the authorities will be going to use the DNA to create a bioweapon.