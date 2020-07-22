China mentioned on Wednesday that the United States had abruptly asked it to close the consulate in the city of Houston, a move that Beijing stated it strongly condemns, threatening the retaliation.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular daily news briefing that China had been notified on Tuesday that it must close the consulate. He said the consulate was operating normally, following local media reports in Houston on Tuesday night that documents were being burned in a courtyard at the consulate.

Chinese Consulate in Houston Asked to Close

According to reports, the Chinese consulate located in Houston has been burning documents after 8 p.m. in the courtyard of the premises on Montrose Boulevard, the figure and police department were informed. According to local media reports, people could be seen throwing things into the bin.