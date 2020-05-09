The East Asian country of China is going to support North Korea within the nation's ability to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, state television stated on Saturday while quoting President Xi Jinping as saying in a letter to the North Korena leader Kim Jong Un.

China willing to support North Korea in the fight against Coronavirus

Xi said he was very concerned about the situation in North Korea and the health of its people, and said he was pleased that its efforts to control the respiratory illness had achieved positive results, state television said.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of over 270,000 people and infecting more than 3.9 million people globally. The USD is the worst-hit nation followed by Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom.

(With agency inputs)