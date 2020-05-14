The East Asian country China stated on Thursday that it will be stepping up the coronavirus or COVID-19 testing and the screening for the prevention of a rebound of the novel virus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 4,600 in the mainland territories.

China's fight against COVID-19

National Health Commission spokeswoman Song Shuli made the remarks during a daily press briefing. Numbers of new COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis have fallen sharply from those seen at the height of the epidemic in February, but an increase in new cases in the country's northeastern provinces such as Jilin and Liaoning have raised fresh concerns for Beijing.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir in recent times claiming he lives of more than 290,000 people globally and infecting over 4.4 million people worldwide. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic.

