The foreign ministry of China stated on Saturday that the United States needed to put a halt to the 'unreasonable suppression' of the Chinese companies like Huawei. The issues with the China-based company and the U.S. has been in the news for quite some time.

The Trump administration on Friday moved to block global chip supplies to blacklisted telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies, spurring fears of Chinese retaliation and hammering shares of U.S. producers of chipmaking equipment.

China's asks the US to stop 'suppressing' Huwaei

The East Asian country will firmly defend the nation's companies' legal rights, the foreign ministry mentioned in a statement while responding to theReuters'questions on whether Beijing is going to take retaliatory measures against the U.S.

