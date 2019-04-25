In an attempt to emerge as the top leader in the space race, China is planning to build a permanent moon base within the next ten years. Zhang Kejian, the head of the China National Space Administration confirmed this news and revealed that they are planning to set up a human base on the South pole of the natural satellite.

Even though this is a lofty goal, experts at China National Space Administration believe that a successful lunar mission to build a permanent moon base will take China to the top in the space race, overpowering reigning powers like NASA and the ESA.

Zhang Kejian also added that the country has plans to launch a Mars probe by 2020 and he made it clear that another mission to the moon named 'Chang'e 5' will be also launched on the same year.

It was in January 2019 that China landed the Chang'e-4 lander on the far side of the moon. By achieving this goal, China emerged as the world's first country to land on the mysterious dark side of the moon.

It is still unclear on how China will prioritize this moon mission to take astronauts to a permanent lunar base within the next decade. If the country wants to launch this mission within the deadline, Chinese space administration should get moving soon.

A few days ago, it was reported that NASA, the American space agency is planning to send astronauts to the moon's mysterious South Pole. The South Pole of the moon was never explored by humans until now, and this mission is expected to unveil several secrets about this creepy area. Experts also believe that exploring this region will help NASA to know whether aliens had thrived on the lunar surface millions of years back.

Earlier, NASA's space administrator Jim Bridenstine had revealed that the space agency's plans to take humans to the moon could not be carried out by the United States alone, and to fulfil this mission, he requested the help of several other world powers.