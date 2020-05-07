The East Asian nation China accused the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of telling a lie to cover up another in his repeated attacks against Bejing over the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

The comments were made by the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying who repeated that China has been transparent about the coronavirus outbreak which emerged in the country last year and US politicians are making baseless allegations against China.

China hits out at Pompeo

The United States has accused Beijing of mishandling the outbreak. Hua also said Beijing opposes US interference in its domestic affairs in response to a question about the State Department's decision to delay a report to Congress assessing whether Hong Kong enjoys sufficient autonomy from China to continue receiving special treatment from the US.

Pompeo told a news conference on Wednesday the report will be delayed "to account for any additional actions" leading up to the annual meeting of Chinese parliament in late May.

(With agency inputs)