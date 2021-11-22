Chilling Videos Show Waukesha Terror: Multiple People Killed and Injured in Wisconsin SUV Rampage [GRAPHIC]

A SUV traveling at high speed plowed into a group of people marching in a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, killing several people and leaving at least 27 others injured. Chilling videos posted to social media shows a speeding red SUV collide with a group of people marching in the middle of the street and then speed past them as onlookers cried in horror.

The carnage left at least 11 adults and 12 children injured during the annual celebration in the city of Waukesha shortly after 4:40 pm, according to Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard. A person of interest is in custody and police have not ruled out terrorism as a motive, according to Police Chief Daniel Thompson.

Horrifying Scenes

Chilling videos of the incident posted to social media show a red SUV traveling at high speed plowing through the peaceful crow marching on the street. Several people can be seen instantly killed while scores lay bloodied on the street. The vehicle then continues to move and disappears.

Another video shows the speeding SUV narrowly miss a young girl who was dancing in the street as the out-of-control vehicle drove by just feet away. Several witnesses reported seeing small children lying on the ground bloodied after they were hit by the SUV.

As the SUV is seen in videos speeding past and mowing down people, screams can be heard in the background. An officer on duty can also seen giving chase after the SUV.

"The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals â€“ some were children," Thompson said at a press conference on Sunday night, adding there had been "some fatalities".

The 11 adults and 12 children were rushed to six different hospitals. The injured also include several elderly women who were part of a 'Dancing Grannies' float and members of a schoolgirls' dance team, according to reports.

Children's Wisconsin, a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee, said it was treating 15 patients who were hurt in the parade. The hospital said there were no fatalities as of late Sunday night.

Investigation On

In yet another video of the horrifying incident, a bird's-eye-view of the alleged attack shows a red vehicle approaching the rear of what appears to be a marching band before accelerating and smashing into paraders and spectators.

According to police, most paraders initially thought that the SUV was part of the procession. It was only after the vehicle sped up and began running over people that they realized something was wrong and before anyone could react it started mowing down people.

Witnesses reported that a few gunshots were also fired by the driver, but police later clarified that an officer discharged their weapon at the vehicle. According to Courtney Sisk of WISN, one witness said that four of the elderly women from 'Dancing Grannies' were on the ground motionless after they were hit.

An arrest has also been made but not much has been revealed by the police. "We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time," Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters. Thompson said that the SUV rammed into the crowd at 4:39pm local time - 39 minutes after the parade started.

The incident comes just two days after Kyle Rittenhouse, the accused Kenosha shooter, was acquitted of murder charges in the deaths of two men during the unrest that erupted last year in the wake of a police shooting of a black man.

A shelter in place was initially ordered but has since been lifted. Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said that he believes there is no longer a danger to the public, according to Fox 6.

An investigation is on and the person in custody is being interviewed.