Chilling Videos Show Violent Muslim Mob Encircling Hindu Temple in UK's Birmingham, Shouting 'Allah-hu-Akbar'

A chilling video shows a group of almost 200 people, allegedly belonging to the Muslim community staging a protest, threatening Hindus and raising slogans of "Aallah-hu-Akbar" at a Hindu temple in Smethwick town in West Midlands, England.

The videos of the protest have gone viral on social media wherein a large crowd of people can be seen marching towards the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre on Spon Lane.

One of the video clips clearly shows a group of protesters climbing on the walls of the temple despite the presence of law enforcement personnel trying to control the situation.

Another video shows a member of a Muslim community calling upon the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) in India to stop sending their speakers who deliver hateful speeches against other communities that hurt their religious sentiments. The protest was the outcome of the call given by an organization named Apna Muslims to stage a protest at the Durga Bhawan temple against a Hindu leader who was scheduled to deliver a discourse at the temple.

Ban the Religious Leaders and Groups Fanning Communal Hatred; Social Media Chatter

Social media followers have called upon the law enforcement agency to take immediate action against the individuals who are behind these "clashes" and "violent protests". They also stated that the religious groups fanning communal hatred should be banned.

This violent incident at the Hindu temple was followed by the violent clashes between the India- Pakistan cricket fans in Leicester city during the Asia Cup cricket match between two countries organized in Dubai in August end. The unrest began after the reported vandalism at a Hindu temple and pulling down of the saffron flag by a group of people.

According to a report published by India Today, the Indian High Commission in London issued a strongly worded statement condemning the violence against the Indian community and called for protection for those affected. Also, 47 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in the Leicester riots.

A Twitter user wrote, "Perhaps Birmingham police should be focusing on individuals like this who work in UK schools and with kids. Disgusting, instead they have to focus on a Muslim protest IN FRONT of a HINDU Temple. This will flair up tension, but practicing HINDUS will care to STOP not be violent."

"Are the Police still sticking with the line - unplanned Protests? Or shall we call it for what it is ORGANISED TERROR!", shared another user.