Chilling Videos Capture the Moment Devastating New Year's Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Started as Cause Is Revealed [WATCH]

Shocking videos captured the terrifying moment a fire erupted during a New Year's party at a Swiss ski resort, with witnesses saying the blaze was sparked by a lit sparkler attached to a champagne bottle. The devastating blaze at a bar, Le Constellation, in the popular resort town of Crans-Montana has left dozens dead and around 100 others injured, authorities said.

The alpine destination is popular for attracting international visitors, especially during the holiday season. Investigators say the fire was accidentally sparked when a woman, who was being carried on someone's shoulders during the celebration, was holding a champagne bottle topped with a lit sparkler. That flame soon turned catastrophic.

Small Spark Turns Catastrophic

Officials said that the initial fire triggered a sudden "flashover," where all combustible materials in a room ignite almost simultaneously, resulting in a rapid spread of flames and a series of explosions that overwhelmed the venue within moments.

A promotional video released by Le Constellation last year shows female nightclub staff weaving through a tightly packed, low-ceilinged venue while carrying champagne bottles topped with sparklers — a festive touch that, in hindsight, appears dangerously risky.

One witness told French outlet 24Heures that the fire set off sheer panic inside the bar, with terrified patrons rushing for the exits and surging up a narrow staircase as chaos broke out.

Another witness, Victoria, described the terrifying moment to French broadcaster BFMTV, saying it was the sparkler-style candles inside a champagne bottle that caused the explosion. "The entire ceiling of the bar caught fire," she recalled.

The flames tore through the bar — which can accommodate up to 300 people — at terrifying speed, witnesses said. Within seconds, thick smoke filled the space, making it nearly impossible to breathe and leaving little time for people to react or escape.

"All the windows were black and opaque with smoke," Victoria said. "Some people smashed windows to let in air."

Moment of Devastation

A chilling video shared by Tyrone King, a visitor from New York, captures flames racing through the bar as panicked screams echo in the background, underscoring the sheer terror of the moment. "We saw people smashing windows, running and screaming. Parents were racing up in their cars. It was like a horror movie," another witness, Adrien, told BFMTV.

The basement bar reportedly had just a single exit, a factor that had already raised concerns for at least one previous visitor and would later prove tragically significant as people tried to flee the flames.

"I felt that an evacuation from the bar would be difficult. I even thought, if panic breaks out here, how would I get back to daylight?" the former visitor told Swiss outlet, Blick.

Rescuers said they fear that many of the victims were teenagers. "It became apparent that there were also a large number of young patients among [the victims]," the head of the Swiss Air Rescue Helicopter team coordinating the response to the tragedy, Philipp Simmen, told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

Swiss media reported that identifying those who were killed in the fire is likely to take considerable time, as the severity and extent of the victims' injuries have made the process especially challenging.