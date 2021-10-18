Chilling Video Shows Shoppers Running for Cover After Gunman Opens Fire Inside Pennsylvania Mall

A chilling video has emerged after at least six people were injured due to a shooting incident inside a mall at the Park City Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sunday afternoon.

According to police, several men were arguing inside the Park City Center mall when multiple shots rang out, WPVI-TV reported. A woman and three men were shot during the incident. All four victims are expected to survive. The other two suffered minor injuries while attempting to flee the mall.

A spokesperson for the mall in a statement to WPVI-TV said, "We are saddened and angered by the unfortunate, isolated incident that happened in our shopping center today. This is a developing investigation, and we need to direct you to our partners at Lancaster PD and PA State Police. We are grateful for their swift action to contain the situation. Our highest priority right now is the well being of our guests and tenants."

Multiple Shots Fired

According to Lancaster Online, two suspects have been taken into custody. Hana Ali, 57, told the outlet an argument erupted between four people near Tabarek Al-Hana, the food store she co-owns with her sister. The argument soon turned into a scuffle. She stated that a man in the group pulled out a gun and threatened some of the others, then had the weapon knocked out of his hand. Another man then got on top of him and shot him, Ali said, adding that a second man was also shot.

Ali believes she heard five or six shots fired, and saw one person struck in the leg and shoulder. "Everything went so fast," she said. "We were scared so we we're hiding behind my register."

Video Shared Online Captured a Flurry of Emergency Responders

A video shared on social media shows the moment when shoppers run for cover after the gunman opens fire. Shoppers said they were shocked to learn about the shooting. "Thought the mall was basically a safe place to be," said Daniel Tema of Elizabethtown, WPVI-TV reported. "Now I'll probably be watching and looking over my shoulder just to make sure nothing bad is going on."

Several ambulances were sent to the mall for gunshot wounds and trampling injuries. The mall was evacuated and the threat was neutralized. Police said the mall would be closed until Monday.