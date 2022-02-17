Chilling Video Shows Los Angeles Woman Being Stabbed after Fight Breaks Out at Foot Locker Store During Nike Dunk Release

A Los Angeles woman was stabbed by a man outside a Foot Locker store during a Nike show release on Wednesday after he apparently cut in line. The man has been arrested and is being questioned. Video footage of the incident shows the horrifying moment the woman was brutally stabbed in the abdomen by a man wearing a black shirt.

According to police, the woman was immediately rushed to hospital where she is receiving treatment. Her condition is unclear but she appeared to be alert. It is not known if the suspect and the victim are strangers but police suspect that it may also be a case of domestic violence.

Chilling Scene

According to TMZ, a woman was stabbed by a man while waiting in line for the launch of the Nike Dunk shoes. Footlocker had hosted the launch at its store on Melrose Avenue. Los Angeles police said the stabbing occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue outside the shoe store.

The woman was reportedly standing in queue when the man cut into the line which led to an argument. There was another woman also who confronted the man. When the two women confronted him, it escalated into a physical struggle. The man became violent, and started beating them and then stabbed one of the women maliciously in the abdomen.

It's unclear which Dunks they were waiting in line for. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, while the attacker is believed to have fled the scene in a Hyundai car. Police said he is still on the loose.

Almost Fatal

Police said that the attack could have been fatal and the woman narrowly escaped. Her condition is not known. Video footage shows the woman immediately collapsing on the ground after being stabbed, as other in the line look on.

News footage from the scene showed the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to her face after she removed a bandage. An investigation has been launched into the incident and police said there isn't any indication the suspect and victim are strangers, and the incident may be related to a domestic dispute.

However, the area is not new to stabbing with multiple similar incidents having taken place lately. Wednesday's incident comes just months after Jayren Bradford, a 26-year-old employee at a Shoe Palace branch on Melrose Avenue, was fatally shot.

Bradford was shot dead outside the business last August while attempting to break up a fight over a sneaker raffle. Bradford's killing was later linked to the arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile.

Also, last month, Brianna Kupfer, a UCLA graduate student, was stabbed to death while working in a local furniture store. The alleged assailant, Shawn Laval Smith, a homeless man was apprehended and charged with murder in Kupfer's death.