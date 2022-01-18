Chilling Video Shows Belgium Man Pushing Woman In Front of Approaching Train

A chilling video showed a woman being pushed in front of a moving train and narrowly escaping death in Brussels, Belgium. The horrifying incident, captured on video took place in the Rogiers Metro Station platform on the evening of January 14. The train driver's reflex saved the woman's life.

The video showed a man pushing a 55-year-old woman in front of an oncoming train. The driver applied the brakes in time and the train stopped to a halt just inches before the woman. The identity of the suspect and the victim were not clear at the moment.

The 30-second long video showed a man in a black t-shirt, carrying a backpack, anxiously looking around at a crowded metro station. The man then sneaks up behind the woman and suddenly pushes her onto the tracks. The woman loses her balance and falls right in front of the oncoming train.

The driver applied the brakes and the train screeched to a halt inches before the woman. People on the scene rushed to help the woman. Police and emergency services were called to the scene. The woman, whose identity is not clear at the moment, was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested minutes later

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was charged with attempted manslaughter. His identity is not clear at the moment. The motive behind the attack was not clear at the moment.

Sarah Durant of Brussels public prosecutor's office said that the suspect 'crossed the tracks and fled through one of the exits of the metro station after pushing the woman. He was, however, apprehended a few minutes later 'thanks to the police's dissemination of the suspect's images.'

A spokesperson for the Brussels transport company STIB noted that the metro driver was also in shock and also had to go to the hospital.

The investigating judge ordered a psychiatrist evaluation of the suspect. An investigation is going on to establish the motive and circumstances that led to the incident.